Ole Miss Adds Punter Via NCAA Transfer Portal

The Ole Miss Rebels are more than a week into their 2022 training camp practices, and a new punter has joined the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

247Sports announced Thursday afternoon that former Nevada Wolfpack punter Charlie Pollock has decided to transfer to Ole Miss.

Pollock will be able to join the team as early as Friday.

The Rebels have been shorthanded at the punter position throughout camp as it is rumored that Fraser Masin, the only other punter on the roster, is injured and unavailable for fall practices.

Pollock signed with Nevada out of Walton High School in Marietta, Ga., as a part of its 2020 recruitment class on scholarship. 247Sports rated Pollock as the No. 13 punter in the nation and a two-star recruit in 2020.

Pollock entered the transfer portal after the 2020 season and apparently has not played football since.

Pollock is not the first special teams player Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has snagged from the transfer portal in 2022. Former Charlotte 49er kicker Jonathan Cruz transferred to Ole Miss back in April with hopes of being the go-to guy when Kiffin needs a field goal.

The kicker position opened up on the Ole Miss roster after the NCAA suspended true freshman Caden Costa one calendar year for use of a banned substance just before the 2021 Egg Bowl.

With so many new faces on the Ole Miss roster, training camp is the perfect time for everyone to get adjusted to each other before the season kicks off at home on Sept. 3 versus the Troy Trojans.

