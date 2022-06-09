Ole Miss Football Week One Opponent Preview: Remembering 2013 Meeting vs. Troy

We begin our college football preview series this week with the Rebels' week one opponent in Troy.

It's never too early to discuss college football.

Ole Miss will open its 2022 season at home against Troy on Sept. 3 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Trojans are led by first-year head coach and former Ole Miss assistant Jon Sumrall. He served as the linebackers coach at Ole Miss beginning in 2018.

This marks Sumrall's first head coaching job at the collegiate level, and he takes over a program that went 5-7 a season ago and 3-5 in the Sun Belt. The Trojans parted ways with former head coach Chip Lindsey prior to their final game of the 2021 season against Georgia State.

The Rebels and Trojans will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Sept. 3. We’ve looked at an overarching preview of Troy football, and today, we will look at the last meeting between the Rebels and the Trojans that came in 2013.

Previous Meeting -- Nov. 16, 2013

FINAL: Ole Miss 51, Troy 21

Passing Leader

Bo Wallace: 17-26, 272 YDS, 3 TD

Rushing Leader

Bo Wallace: 9 CAR, 66 YDS, 1 TD

Receiving Leader

Jaylon Walton: 3 REC, 81 YDS, 1 TD

Laquon Treadwell: 4 REC, 53 YDS, 2 TD

Summary

Ole Miss jumped out to an early advantage on Troy in Oxford in 2013, leading by a 20-7 score at the end of the first quarter and 27-7 at halftime. The Rebels stretched their lead to 44-7 by the end of the third quarter before Troy found some late points to push the final score to 51-21.

Ole Miss football remembered this game on Twitter on Thursday, highlighted by Bo Wallace finding Laquon Treadwell for scores through the air on two occasions on the day.

This game also marked the first time in modern history that Ole Miss donned navy helmets, navy jerseys and plain white pants in a football game, a combination that has become more common during Lane Kiffin's tenure in Oxford.

