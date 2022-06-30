Ole Miss Football Week Four Opponent Preview: Tulsa Golden Hurricane Offense

The Grove Report continues its look at the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, today focusing on their offensive playmakers.

After its first Power Five road test of the season, the Ole Miss Rebels return home to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in week four of the 2022 college football season.

The Hurricane finished the 2021 season with a 7-6 record, capturing a Myrtle Beach Bowl win over Old Dominion in December to push over the .500 mark. Despite regrouping towards the end of the season, Tulsa started the year 0-3 with losses to UC Davis, Oklahoma State and Ohio State before picking up its first win against Arkansas State. Its record would fall to 1-4 after a blowout loss to Houston before winning six of its last eight games.

Yesterday, we took a look at an overarching preview of the Hurricane team that will be coming to Oxford. Today, we take a look at their offense.

Offensive Players to Watch

Passing: Davis Brin

Brin is the only player who attempted a pass for the Hurricane last season, throwing for over 3,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. One of his best games came against the Arkansas State Red Wolves where he threw for over 300 yards and three scores en route to Tulsa's first win of the 2021 season.

Rushing: Anthony Watkins

Watkins rushed for 634 yards on 86 carries and four scores a season ago. While he averaged over seven yards per carry in 2021, he wasn't the primary back for the Golden Hurricane last season. That honor belonged to Shamari Brooks who was the lone 1,000-yard rusher on last year's team and has exhausted his eligibility.

Receiving: JuanCarlos Santana

Santana hauled in 51 receptions for 689 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. Statistically speaking, Santana was also the No. 2 receiver for Tulsa last season behind Josh Johnson, the only receiver to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards for the Golden Hurricane in 2021.

