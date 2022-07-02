Ole Miss Week Four Opponent Preview: Predictions for Rebels vs. Golden Hurricane

A lot can happen between now and week four of the college football season, but here's how The Grove Report staff sees Ole Miss vs. Tulsa unfolding.

After its first Power Five road test of the season, the Ole Miss Rebels return home to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in week four of the 2022 college football season.

The Hurricane finished the 2021 season with a 7-6 record, capturing a Myrtle Beach Bowl win over Old Dominion in December to push over the .500 mark. Despite regrouping towards the end of the season, Tulsa started the year 0-3 with losses to UC Davis, Oklahoma State and Ohio State before picking up its first win against Arkansas State. Its record would fall to 1-4 after a blowout loss to Houston before winning six of its last eight games.

We have taken an overarching look at the Tulsa squad, and today we will take a stab at predictions for the game.

Cole Thompson

Jaxson Dart? Luke Altmyer? Both? The level of competition between the Golden Hurricane and Rebels is night and day. Ole Miss is coming off its first 10-win regular season. Tulsa hasn’t finished above with a 10-win season since 2016.

Zach Evans torches the defense with over 150 yards on the ground. Ole Miss plays its second-team midway through the fourth.

Ole Miss 38, Tulsa 17

Matt Galatzan

The Rebels should be on a roll at this point, and Lane Kiffin should have the offense humming. I expect another big Ole Miss win.



Ole Miss 51, Tulsa 17

Ben King

Week four will be another walk in the park for Ole Miss. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will have trouble slowing down the high-powered Rebel offense at home, and their offense will not score in the first half. Ole Miss running back Zach Evans has another field day, and the Tulsa secondary will have trouble with tight end Michael Trigg.

Ole Miss 49, Tulsa 10

John Macon Gillespie

Regardless of who takes snaps at quarterback for the Rebels, this one shouldn't be close.

Ole Miss 45, Tulsa 20

