Skip to main content

Ole Miss Week Four Opponent Preview: Tulsa Golden Hurricane Defense

We continue our preview of Tulsa football with its defensive players to watch.

After its first Power Five road test of the season, the Ole Miss Rebels return home to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in week four of the 2022 college football season.

The Hurricane finished the 2021 season with a 7-6 record, capturing a Myrtle Beach Bowl win over Old Dominion in December to push over the .500 mark. Despite regrouping towards the end of the season, Tulsa started the year 0-3 with losses to UC Davis, Oklahoma State and Ohio State before picking up its first win against Arkansas State. Its record would fall to 1-4 after a blowout loss to Houston before winning six of its last eight games.

We have taken an overarching look at the Tulsa squad, and today we will look at the defensive standouts for the Golden Hurricane. 

Returning Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Justin Wright

Wright was tied for the team lead in tackles last season with 82, and he had 5.5 TFLs. He was tied with Yohance Burnett who has exhausted his eligibility with the 2021 season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Interceptions: Justin Wright, Bryson Powers, Jaise Oliver, LJ Wallace

All five of these players only had one interception a season ago, but the Golden Hurricane lost its interception leaders from last season in TieNeal Martin and Travon Fuller with four and three, respectively.

Sacks: Anthony Goodlow

Goodlow was one of the standouts for Tulsa last season, getting to the quarterback for six sacks on the year. His season high came against SMU with 1.5.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_16729743
Football

Ole Miss Week Four Opponent Preview: Tulsa Golden Hurricane Defense

By John Macon Gillespie14 seconds ago
Lane Kiffin 10
Football

Dream Scenario? Lane Kiffin Finds Niche in Ole Miss Program

By John Macon Gillespie59 minutes ago
Tyler Williams Wide Receiver Lakeland (Fla.) High School - 2023
Recruiting

Tyler Williams Has Rebels in Final Five, Sets Commitment Date

By The Grove Report Staff7 hours ago
USATSI_18578672
Baseball

Ole Miss Asst. Coach Mike Clement Discusses Adversity, Title Run on D1Baseball Podcast

By John Macon Gillespie18 hours ago
USATSI_15382026
Football

Ole Miss Football Week Four Opponent Preview: Tulsa Golden Hurricane Offense

By John Macon GillespieJun 30, 2022
IMG_20766A69BE53-1
Baseball

Four Ole Miss Rebels Named to 2022 USA Baseball National Team

By Ben KingJun 30, 2022
USATSI_17200595
Football

UCLA, USC Bolt Pac-12 for Big 10

By Cole ThompsonJun 30, 2022
Olemaha flag
Baseball

LOOK: Ole Miss Baseball Celebrates National Championship With Oxford Parade

By John Macon GillespieJun 30, 2022