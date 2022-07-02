Ole Miss Week Four Opponent Preview: Tulsa Golden Hurricane Defense

We continue our preview of Tulsa football with its defensive players to watch.

After its first Power Five road test of the season, the Ole Miss Rebels return home to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in week four of the 2022 college football season.

The Hurricane finished the 2021 season with a 7-6 record, capturing a Myrtle Beach Bowl win over Old Dominion in December to push over the .500 mark. Despite regrouping towards the end of the season, Tulsa started the year 0-3 with losses to UC Davis, Oklahoma State and Ohio State before picking up its first win against Arkansas State. Its record would fall to 1-4 after a blowout loss to Houston before winning six of its last eight games.

We have taken an overarching look at the Tulsa squad, and today we will look at the defensive standouts for the Golden Hurricane.

Returning Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Justin Wright

Wright was tied for the team lead in tackles last season with 82, and he had 5.5 TFLs. He was tied with Yohance Burnett who has exhausted his eligibility with the 2021 season.

Interceptions: Justin Wright, Bryson Powers, Jaise Oliver, LJ Wallace

All five of these players only had one interception a season ago, but the Golden Hurricane lost its interception leaders from last season in TieNeal Martin and Travon Fuller with four and three, respectively.

Sacks: Anthony Goodlow

Goodlow was one of the standouts for Tulsa last season, getting to the quarterback for six sacks on the year. His season high came against SMU with 1.5.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.