From Ballpark to Gridiron, Rebels Tywone Malone Gears Up For Football

OXFORD, Miss. – The 2022 Rebel baseball team was the last team to make the NCAA tournament, but they were also the last team standing, coining the memorable phrase “last one in, last one out”.

Defensive lineman Tywone Malone was a member of that Ole Miss baseball team. While many players on the roster enjoyed basking in the glory and celebrating an unforgettable season for weeks after, Malone had to immediately switch gears and get ready for football.

“After baseball was over, I went home for a couple days for a mental break,” Malone said. “Then I got back with my trainer, and we began working together.”

While many would probably find this quick transition difficult, Malone was ready to get back into football shape.

“I’ve been doing it my whole life,” Malone said. “So it’s pretty easy for me. Actually getting out there with the guys and playing it, it is hard at first, but you just have to dig deep and keep going.”

Malone made sure to use this fall camp to get back into football mode.

“Fall camp has been really good,” Malone said. “Everybody has unique skills. Personally, it’s just getting back into football. I am doing my techniques, doing what coach tells me, and getting in shape for the season.”

Not only has he focused on conditioning his body for football, but he is ready to take what he’s learned from the seasoned players around him and from his preparation this offseason to contribute more.

“Everyone brings their own different skill set to the defensive line” Malone said. “That’s one thing we really didn’t have last year. The older guys have taught me a lot of pass rushing moves and have helped me get back in shape.”

