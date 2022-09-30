Skip to main content

Ole Miss Reveals Uniform Combination For Home Game vs. Kentucky

The Rebels are debuting their new Realtree helmets against the Wildcats on Saturday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- As announced earlier in the week, the Ole Miss Rebels are debuting new helmets against the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend, featuring a Realtree camouflage design. On Thursday night, the Rebels released the rest of their uniform combination.

For the first time this season, Ole Miss will be donning its powder blue jerseys on Saturday, pairing them with the new helmets and white pants. Below is the tweet where the Rebels released their uniform plans.

The No. 14 Rebels are undefeated through four weeks of play, and they will be welcoming the undefeated No. 7 Wildcats on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

IMG_0005
Football

