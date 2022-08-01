Ole Miss Week 9 Opponent Preview: Texas A&M Aggies

After taking on the LSU Tigers on the road in Week 8, the Ole Miss Rebels will travel to College Station, Tex., to battle the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9.

The Aggies are one of the most popular teams in college football thanks to their coach, Jimbo Fisher. Fisher's personality and NIL feud with Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban have made the Aggies the buzz of the college football recruitment world.

Fisher led the Aggies to an 8-4 record in 2021, good enough for a fourth-place finish in the SEC West. Texas A&M bounced back, however, after Fisher landed the No. 1 recruitment class of 2022. The class totals 30 commits highlighted by eight five-star and 20 four-star prospects.

Ole Miss got the best of the Aggies in 2021, beating them 29-19 in Oxford, Miss., but Texas A&M has one of the best home field advantages in the SEC, boasting a 6-1 home record in 2021. The Aggies were also able to topple No. 1 ranked Alabama at home last fall.

Here is an overview of the Texas A&M team that will welcome Ole Miss to Kyle Field on Oct. 29.

Texas A&M Aggies

2021 Record: 8-4 (4-4 in SEC)

Head Coach: Jimbo Fisher (fifth season)

Fisher is 34-14 in his time with Texas A&M.

Offensive Leaders

Passing: Max Johnson

Johnson: 225 completions, 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns, six interceptions, 144.4 passer rating, 60.3 completion percentage.

Johnson spent his freshman and sophomore seasons playing for the LSU Tigers but announced he would be transferring to Texas A&M back in December of 2021. Johnson is in a quarterback competition with backup Haynes King but has the upper hand regarding starting experience in the SEC.

Rushing: Devon Achane

Achane: 130 carries, 910 yards, nine touchdowns, averaged 7.0 yards per carry.

Receiving: Ainias Smith

Smith: 47 receptions, 509 yards, six touchdowns, averaged 10.8 yards per reception.

Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Antonio Johnson

Johnson: 79 tackles, 8.5 TFLs

Interceptions: Jaylon Jones

Jones: two interceptions

Sacks: Shemar Turner

Turner: 1.5 sacks, 2.0 TFLs

Ole Miss Rebels

2021 Record: 10-3 (6-2 in SEC)

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (third season)

Kiffin is 15-8 in his time at Ole Miss.

