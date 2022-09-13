How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech

Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech

The Ole Miss Rebels will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Here is how to watch and listen.

The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels look to remain undefeated when they play their first road game of the season when they face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

Ole Miss (2-0) is coming off a 59-3 victory over Central Arkansas last weekend. Georgia Tech (1-1) is coming off its first win of the season, beating Western Carolina, 35-17.

The two teams have met just four times, and the series is tied 2-2. But, there has only been one true ‘home’ game for the two teams, and that was in 1946, when Georgia Tech beat Ole Miss, 24-7, at Grant Field. Their other three meetings have come in bowl games. They’re tied 1-1 in Atlanta, with Ole Miss winning their bowl matchup in 1971, 41-18, in the Peach Bowl.

Their last meeting was in 2013 in Nashville at the Music City Bowl, which Ole Miss won, 25-17. So the Rebels carry a two-game winning streak into this matchup.

As to who will quarterback Ole Miss on Saturday, coach Lane Kiffin talked to the media on Monday. Luke Altmyer started last week’s game but left with an upper-body injury and was replaced by Jaxson Dart, who started in Week 1. Kiffin has not named a starter, though he believes that Altmyer has a chance to be ready on Saturday.

The Rebels have moved up in both the AP Top 25 and in the Fan Nation SEC poll.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Rebels matchup against the UCA Bears on Saturday evening:

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date/Time: Saturday, September 17 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where: Grant Field at Bobby Dowd Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Ole Miss minus-16

Over/Under: No line

Moneyline: Ole Miss -901; Georgia Tech +500

TV/Streaming: ABC (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Ole Miss Football Radio Network: WOXF 105.1 FM (Flagship)

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels

1C69DF26-26DF-4D8A-BC92-167FA2F57359
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_18992624
Football

Ole Miss Week 3 Opponent Preview: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

By Adam Rapier
dk
Football

NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 1?

By Ben King
C09F9D91-D7BB-4E60-9DE7-7CFC4A74FC3E
Football

Rebels Move Up in Fan Nation SEC Poll

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19025888
Football

Ole Miss OL Nick Broeker Reveals How Rebels Improved From Week 1 to Week 2

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_19024016
Football

Lane Kiffin Gives Update on Luke Altmyer, Ole Miss QB Situation Entering Road Test

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19025888
Football

Ole Miss Improves In AP Top 25 Poll Following Blowout Victory Over Central Arkansas

By Ben King
USATSI_19023950
Football

Ole Miss Fires On All Cylinders, Winning Big Against Central Arkansas

By Adam Rapier