Ole Miss Week 12 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs Defense

After facing the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road in Fayetteville, Ark., the Ole Miss Rebels return home for one of the most anticipated games of the year, the Egg Bowl.

As usual, the Rebels are closing out the regular season playing their in-state rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Ole Miss has won the Golden Egg the last two seasons, and currently leads the series all-time versus Mississippi State with a record of 64-45-6.

The Bulldogs are coached by Mike Leach, who led Mississippi State to a 7-6 overall record and a fourth-place finish in the SEC West in 2021. The 2021 season was underwhelming for the Bulldogs, but they did manage to upset the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, Tex., 26-22.

Entering his third season in Starkville, Miss., Leach will be expected to get his first Egg Bowl victory.

Mississippi State has 14 starters returning this fall, six on offense, seven on defense, and one on special teams.

On Wednesday, we did an overview of the Mississippi State offense. Now we will highlight the key playmakers on the 2022 Bulldog defense.

Defensive Players to Watch

Tackles: Linebacker Jett Johnson

Johnson led the Bulldogs with 86 total tackles in 2021 and also recorded 6.0 TFLs. Johnson is one of three seniors starting at linebacker for the Bulldogs this fall.

Interceptions: Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes

Forbes is the top NFL prospect on the Bulldog roster going into the 2022 season. The lockdown corner led Mississippi State last year in interceptions and passes defended with three and five, respectively. SEC quarterbacks will be weary of throwing the ball in Forbes' direction this year.

Sacks: Linebacker Tyrus Wheat

Wheat not only led the Bulldogs in sacks last fall with 7.5, but he also led the team in TFLs with 10.5. Wheat will be a problem if he can continue to make himself at home in opposing SEC backfields.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.