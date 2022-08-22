Skip to main content

Ole Miss Week 12 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Our college football preview series continues this week with the Rebels' Week 12 matchup.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After facing the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road in Fayetteville, Ark., the Ole Miss Rebels return home for one of the most anticipated games of the year, the Egg Bowl. 

As usual, the Rebels are closing out the regular season playing their in-state rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Ole Miss has won the Golden Egg the last two seasons, and currently leads the series all-time versus Mississippi State with a record of 64-45-6.

The Bulldogs are coached by Mike Leach, who led Mississippi State to a 7-6 overall record and a fourth-place finish in the SEC West in 2021. The 2021 season was underwhelming for the Bulldogs, but they did manage to upset the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, Tex., 26-22. 

Entering his third season in Starkville, Miss., Leach will be expected to get his first Egg Bowl victory. 

Mississippi State has 14 starters returning this fall, six on offense, seven on defense, and one on special teams. 

Here is an overview of the Mississippi State team that will travel to Oxford, Miss., for the annual Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

2021 Record: 7-6 (4-4 in SEC)

Head Coach: Mike Leach (third season)

Leach is 11-13 in his time with Mississippi State.

Offensive Leaders

Passing: Will Rogers

Rogers: 505 completions, 4,739 yards, 36 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 147.0 passer rating.

Rushing: Jo'quavious Marks 

Marks: 106 carries, 416 rushing yards, three touchdowns, averaged 3.9 yards per carry.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Receiving: Lideatrick Griffin

Griffin: 26 receptions and 269 receiving yards.

Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Jett Johnson

Johnson: 86 tackles, six TFLs

Interceptions: Emmanuel Forbes

Forbes: three interceptions

Sacks: Tyrus Wheat

Wheat: six sacks, nine TFLs

Ole Miss Rebels

2021 Record: 10-3 (6-2 in SEC)

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (third season)

Kiffin is 15-8 in his time at Ole Miss

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach following a 44-34 win against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss Week 12 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs

By Ben King
USATSI_18894772
Football

NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform During Week 2 of the Preseason?

By Ben King
Ayden Williams
Football

Ayden Williams Defines Ole Miss Decision, Impact of State Pride

By Brian Smith
USATSI_15106968
Football

Former Ole Miss Star John Rhys Plumlee Earns Starting Nod At New Program

By Cole Thompson
Ayden Williams Wide Receiver Ridgeland (Miss.) High School 2023
Recruiting

2023 Prospect Ayden Williams Announces Commitment to Ole Miss

By Ben King
USATSI_16923748
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

By John Macon Gillespie
dk
Football

NFL Rebels: Madden Ratings For Top Ole Miss Alumni

By Ben King
Jared_Ivey
Football

Ole Miss Defensive Lineman Jared Ivey Talks Fall Camp Progress, Team Chemistry

By Ben King