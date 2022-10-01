No. 14 Ole Miss Wins Thriller Over No. 7 Kentucky on Homecoming

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels secured a nail-biting win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon, coming away with a 22-19 win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Rebels led 19-12 at halftime and had a promising drive to end the first half before quarterback Jaxson Dart was intercepted late in the second quarter. Dart finished the day with over 200 yards passing. Quinshon Judkins led the way for Ole Miss on the ground with over 100 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown run in the first half.

The Rebels struck first in the first quarter on a four-yard run from Zach Evans followed by the aforementioned carry by Judkins. Kentucky, plagued by special teams issues on the day, followed that with a touchdown of its own but missed the extra point, one of two PAT misses on the day for the Wildcats.

The game was turned late by the Ole Miss defense. With less than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis kept the football on a carry in the red zone, and Austin Keys forced a fumble that was recovered by A.J. Finley, giving the Rebels the ball at their own 21. Kentucky got the ball back with 1:49 to play, and it once again drove into the red zone, but the Rebels forced another fumble from Levis to seal the final tally.

With the win, the Rebels improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2014 season and start with a win in conference play. Next week, Ole Miss will travel to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT.

