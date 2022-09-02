Skip to main content
College Football Playoff to Expand to 12 Teams in Coming Seasons

Ole Miss' odds of reaching the College Football Playoff soon have just increased.

The College Football Playoff is expected to expand to 12 teams for the 2024, 25 or 26 seasons, Sports Illustrated learned on Friday. ESPN was the first to report the news.

The move comes after CFP presidents unanimously voted in favor of the expansion on Friday, and the implementation date will be left up to conference commissioners. 

According to Ross Dellenger of SI.com, the expectation is that the playoff will feature the six highest-rated conference champions, and the remainder of the field will include six at-large bids.

How does this affect the Ole Miss Rebels? Well, if last season had been under this format, the Rebels likely would have been in the playoff and competing for a national championship.

The Rebels came in at No. 8 in the final installment of the CFP poll with a 10-2 record, and they faced the No. 7 Baylor Bears in the Allstate Sugar Bowl as a result. 

There are still at least a couple of seasons to go before this change takes affect, but one thing is for sure: the College Football Playoff will include more teams in the near future, and Ole Miss' chances of reaching this mark have now grown.

The Rebels are set to open their 2022 season on Saturday when they play host to the Troy Trojans. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network.

Football

By John Macon Gillespie
