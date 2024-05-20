Remembering QB Archie Manning's Ole Miss Career on His 75th Birthday
Archie Manning became a household name during his time with the Ole Miss Rebels, and his legacy still stands strong decades later.
On May 19, 1949, a young man was born in Drew, Mississippi, and he would go on to impact his state and the game of football in a profound way.
Elisha Archibald Manning III (commonly known as "Archie Manning") celebrated his 75th birthday on Sunday, and his impact on the Ole Miss Rebels cannot be overstated. Manning's quarterback career in Oxford was so profound that the university changed the speed limit on campus to his jersey No. 18 in his honor.
Let's take a look back at some of the highlights of Manning's career at Ole Miss, one that spanned from 1968-70.
Career Accomplishments
- SEC Player of the Year (1969)
- Third-Team All-American (1969)
- 2x First-Team All-SEC (1969, 1970)
- Fourth in Heisman Voting (1969), Third in Heisman Voting (1970)
- Jersey No. 18 retired
Ole Miss Under Manning's Leadership
1968: Overall Record of 7-3-1 (3-2-1 SEC), Liberty Bowl Champions
1969: Overall Record of 8-3 (4-2 SEC), Sugar Bowl Champions
1970: Overall Record of 7-4 (4-2 SEC), Loss in Gator Bowl
Analysis
Ole Miss didn't have its best seasons from a win-loss perspective under Manning, but his exciting style of play and legacy on campus helped etch his name into Rebel lore, a position that was solidified with the arrival of his son Eli Manning to campus in the early 2000s, another quarterback in the family.
The Rebels had some pedestrian seasons under Eli as well, but the 2003 season where they claimed a co-championship of the SEC West, a win in the Cotton Bowl, and a 10-3 final record helped the youngest Manning earn his place next to his father with a 10 MPH speed limit on campus alongside the 18.
In terms of school impact, Archie Manning's legacy at Ole Miss is hard to overlook, and Rebel fans still associate the No. 18 with this quarterback who played in Oxford over 50 years ago.