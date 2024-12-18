Report: Ole Miss Football Analyst Zach Arnett Expected to be Next DC at UNLV
The Ole Miss Rebels added former Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett last offseason as an analyst on the football staff, and this offseason, it appears that Arnett has earned himself another shot at being a defensive coordinator, this time with UNLV.
Arnett’s impending hiring was reported by Matt Zenitz on X in the late morning on Wednesday as well as FootballScoop.com. Earlier reports yesterday by FootballScoop stated that Arnett was in line to accept a defensive coordinator position at Appalachian State, but it now seems that new UNLV head coach Dan Mullen has swayed his destination.
Arnett has experience as a defensive coordinator at in-state rival Mississippi State in January 2020. Two years later, after the hospitalization and unfortunate passing of all-time-great coach Mike Leach, Arnett was officially named as the Bulldogs head coach.
He never completed a full season as a head coach as Mississippi State parted ways with Arnett with two games to be played in the following season.
Over that offseason, Arnett joined Lane Kiffin’s staff as an analyst, but only served one season in Oxford as he is now preparing to join Mullen at UNLV as he is reportedly being promoted to a defensive coordinator position once again.
The UNLV Rebels finished the regular season at 10-3 and ranked 24th in the AP Poll with a chance to end their season on a high note when they take on Cal in the LA Bowl on Wednesday night.