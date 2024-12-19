Report: Ole Miss Football to Host Transfer Linebacker Shawn Murphy This Weekend
The Ole Miss Rebels' start in this transfer portal cycle has been as good as advertised as they have already brought in some big-time pieces for the 2025 roster. This Friday and Saturday, the Rebels will reportedly host yet another player with large amounts of potential.
On Thursday, On3 reported that former Alabama and Florida State linebacker Shawn Murphy will be in Oxford over the weekend as Ole Miss tries to lure another player to Pete Golding's defense.
Murphy was a four-star recruit out of Manassas, Virginia, in the class of 2022 where he originally committed to the Crimson Tide.
After two seasons in Tuscaloosa, Murphy decided to part ways with the Tide and enter the transfer portal. He ultimately would up in Tallahassee, Florida, with the Florida State Seminoles.
During his two years in Tuscaloosa along with his lone season at Florida State, he has accumulated 18 total tackles (six solo). He saw action in four games with with the Seminoles after battling injuries throughout the year, and he put up 13 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in that span.
Time will tell whether or not Murphy opts to be the latest addition to the Rebels defense, but Ole Miss has certainly made some impressive moves in the portal so far this month, including on that side of the ball. Defensive commits to the Rebels so far include edge rushers Princewill Umanmielen and Da'Shawn Womack as well as defensive backs Jaylon Braxton and Antonio Kite.
You can keep up with all of Ole Miss' gains and losses in the transfer portal this month here with our tracker.