Report: Ole Miss Hosting South Alabama Transfer Running Back Fluff Bothwell
The Ole Miss Rebels are continuing their efforts in the transfer portal as they are reportedly hosting another talented transfer running back on Sunday.
Reports from 247Sports indicate that Ole Miss is welcoming South Alabama transfer Fluff Bothwell to Oxford. Bothwell is a native of Oneonta, Alabama, and he has played for the Jaguars for one season.
His 2024 campaign saw him accumulate 832 rushing yards on 111 carries and 13 touchdowns in a campaign where South Alabama finished the year with a record of 7-6. His best games against FBS opponents came when the Jaguars played Louisiana-Monroe (119 yards, two touchdowns) and Appalachian State (116 yards, two touchdowns).
Out of high school, Bothwell was rated as a three-star prospect by On3 and was ranked as the No. 126 running back nationally and the No. 69 player in the state of Alabama for the 2024 class. He measures in at 5-foot-10 and 219 pounds and would provide some nice bulk to the Rebels' running back room, should he choose Ole Miss.
So far in this portal cycle and recruiting class, the Rebels have landed prep running back Shekai Mills-Knight as well as Missouri transfer Kewan Lacy. Ole Miss is also expected to return Logan Diggs to its roster in 2025 for a backfield that will look very different than it did this fall.
