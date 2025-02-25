REPORT: Ole Miss Loses Running Back For 2025 Campaign Due to Offseason Injury
The running game was a weak point for the Ole Miss Rebels offense in 2024, and according to reports that surfaced on Tuesday, the running back room has become a little shorthanded in the offseason.
According to reports from On3, Ole Miss transfer running back Trey Hall suffered an injury this offseason that is expected to keep him out of the 2025 campaign. A source later told Ole Miss On SI that these reports are accurate.
Hall is a signee from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, and he pledged to the Rebels on Jan. 11. During his two seasons in Perkinston with the Bulldogs, he rushed for over 1,900 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Hall's addition to the Ole Miss running back room was expected to provide a speedy element to the rushing game in 2025, but the Rebels will now have to backtrack and look to replace his production on the field. Ole Miss returns Logan Diggs at running back next season (who only saw action in the Gator Bowl last year after coming back from an ACL injury), and it has also added names like Kewan Lacy out of the transfer portal who could play a role on the ground this fall.
Even though Hall is an unproven commodity at the SEC level, this obviously serves as a big blow to the Rebels as they look to boost their rushing attack in 2025, especially with a new quarterback set to take over the offense in Austin Simmons.