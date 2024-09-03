REPORT: Ole Miss OL Jeremy James to Miss Playing Time With Hand Injury
Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Jeremy James is set to miss playing time with a hand injury, numerous reports indicated on Tuesday. 247Sports was the first to report the news, and it was later confirmed by On3.
According to these reports, it doesn't appear that James' season will end due to the injury, but he will miss time along the offensive line in the foreseeable future. He was redshirted after coming to campus in 2019, but his game against FCS Furman on Saturday was his 50th consecutive start as he has elevated himself to a pivotal role along the Rebels front.
Fortunately for Ole Miss, it seems to have depth along the line. On Saturday's depth chart released by the Rebels, James was listed as a starter at right guard alongside transfer Julius Buelow, one of many newcomers Ole Miss added up front this offseason.
The Rebels toyed with various rotations of offensive linemen during fall camp, and James' injury could dictate more moving parts up front in the games ahead. Either way, quarterback Jaxson Dart has seemed pleased with his protection during camp and in last week's season opener.
"I thought they played great," Dart said on Saturday. "Felt pretty clean throughout the game. Didn't really take any big shots. I give all the credit to them any time we're able to have a big pass play or just scoring drives. It starts with them up front."
Ole Miss will next take the field this Saturday against Middle Tennessee in a 3:15 p.m. CT kickoff on SEC Network.