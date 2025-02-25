The Grove Report

Report: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart 'Will Throw' at NFL Combine

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is reportedly set to participate in throwing drills at the NFL Combine.

(EDITORÕS NOTE: Resubmitted with alternate crop.) Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) warms up before the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jaxson Dart is one of many Ole Miss Rebels who received an invite to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, and it appears that he plans to take full advantage of his time at the event.

According to reports from Tom Pelissero, Dart will participate in throwing drills at the combine that begins this week. Other quarterbacks in this class who are set to throw are Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Notre Dame's Riley Leonard, but Colorado's Shedeur Sanders will not throw, and Cam Ward of Miami has yet to officially make a decision.

Dart has risen up NFL draft boards this offseason after a prolific college career and a strong showing in the Reese's Senior Bowl earlier this month. Opting to participate in throwing drills at the combine instead of solely focusing on interviews provides Dart with another opportunity to impress NFL scouts in attendance and try to sneak into the first round of the draft set to take place in April.

The Rebels quarterback is leaving Oxford as the holder of numerous records. He became the winningest quarterback in school history as he led the Rebels to back-to-back 10-plus-win seasons in 2023 and 2024, and his 2024 campaign saw him throw for 4,279 yards (an Ole Miss record) and 29 touchdowns along with just six interceptions. He led the SEC (third in FBS) with 329.2 passing yards per game and set a school record in total offense (4,774).

The NFL Combine is set to take place from Feb. 27-March 2 in Indianapolis.

