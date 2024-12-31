REPORT: Ole Miss RB Logan Diggs Could Make Rebel Debut in Gator Bowl
The Ole Miss Rebels are preparing to take the field in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Thursday, and reports have indicated that they could be adding a valuable piece to their backfield when they face the Duke Blue Devils.
Running back Logan Diggs, who transferred to Ole Miss last offseason, has been recovering from an ACL injury all year, and 247Sports reported this week that Diggs could make his Rebels debut in the bowl game, boosting a rushing attack that struggled at times in 2024.
Diggs came to Ole Miss from LSU, and he suited up with Notre Dame prior to his time in Baton Rouge. In his collegiate career, he has accumulated 1,705 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, and he is expected to return to Ole Miss for another year of eligibility in 2025.
On Tuesday, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart spoke with the Ole Miss Spirit where he discussed what he had seen so far from Diggs at practice.
"It's been fun to see him out there," Dart said. "I know it's been a long time for him, and it's something we've all really anticipated. He looks great, and it's going to be fun having him in the backfield and watching him make plays."
That seems to indicate that members of the Rebels roster are also expecting Diggs to make his Ole Miss debut on Thursday. Kickoff in the Gator Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.