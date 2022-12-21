Running Back Kendrick Reescano Makes It Official With Ole Miss

NEW CANEY, Tex. -- Running back Kendrick Reescano has officially joined the Ole Miss Rebels football program, signing his letter of intent on Wednesday.

Reescano was originally committed to Michigan State during this cycle, but he de-committed this fall and made his commitment to Ole Miss official on Dec. 17.

The New Caney (Texas) High School standout took his official visit to Oxford during the season, while still pledged to Mel Tucker and MSU, but the Ole Miss buzz was palpable from that point on — even as other programs entered the mix.

Now the Rebels have hit at the running back position for the first time in the class of 2023 recruiting cycle, critical as the college football world awaits the final decision from Zach Evans on whether or not to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

As a senior this fall at New Caney, Reescano rushed for a staggering 1,849 yards and added 249 more as a receiver out of the backfield. He amassed 36 touchdowns in his final prep run, saving his best for last at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. Rescano rushed for at least 1,000 yards during three of his four years in high school.

