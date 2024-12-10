Safety Trey Washington is 'Not Done Yet' With Ole Miss Football Career
Trey Washington may have played his last game in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, but he hasn’t played his last game in the Red and Blue.
Washington announced on Monday via social media that he would be suiting up for the Ole Miss Rebels in the Gator Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils. With Washington back, it marks another big-time name that won't be opting out for the Rebels in this year's bowl game as quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Jordan Watkins and cornerback Trey Amos all announced the same on Monday.
Washington has been a mainstay at the safety position for the Rebels, recording 30 solo tackles in 2024 to go along with one interception and one forced fumble. He has played in 51 games as a Rebel over the course of four seasons, registering a total of 191 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and five interceptions.
One of those interceptions (the only one of the 2024 season) came in Ole Miss' final regular season game this year against Mississippi State.
The Rebels are chasing 10 wins for the third time in four years, should they win next month's bowl game. While making the College Football Playoff was the goal, earning three double-digit-win seasons during his tenure at Ole Miss would be a big milestone for Washington.
The Rebels and the Blue Devils take the field on Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.