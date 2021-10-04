Salty Popcorn: Social Media Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Pregame Comments vs. Alabama

A new trending Twitter statement today is "Lane Kiffin popcorn" after watching Kiffin throw his head seat away during a CBS Sports interview before the Alabama and Ole Miss game. Rebel fans went into the game on a high as the team was undefeated at 3-0. A later portion of the interview became a comical joke on social media. Kiffin shared the enthusiasm before the game as he said "Get your popcorn ready."

Rebel fans watched as Ole Miss was shut down by Alabama throughout the game. Lane Kiffin's statement became a comical joke as the game went on. The Alabama mascot, Big Al, came out in a costume of a bag of popcorn to taunt the Rebels. Bryant-Denny Stadium later tweeted out "Here's your popcorn @Lane Kiffin."

Many tweets and memes have been made today concerning the comment. Several images have been photoshopped to show Nick Saban holding bags of popcorn with the caption "here's your popcorn." Other posts have been made showing edited clips of funny movies or tv shows reacting to Kiffin's statement.

Lane Kiffin has been known for sarcastic comments and eagerly wanting Katy Perry to be back in Oxford for a home game.

This will surely be one of the more memorable statements from him.

Although the game did not go in the Rebels favor, Ole Miss will continue to move forward, hoping to have plenty of popcorn to consume over the next few weeks as they attempt to make their second-consecutive bowl appearance.

