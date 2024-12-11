Sam Houston Transfer DB Isaiah Cash Announces Weekend Visit With Ole Miss Football
The Ole Miss Rebels are continuing to do work in the December transfer portal window, and one portal defensive back recently announced his intention to visit Oxford in the days ahead.
Sam Houston State defensive back Isaiah Cash posted on X (previously Twitter) on Tuesday that he is planning to take a visit to Virginia Tech on Dec. 11-12 before making his way south to visit Ole Miss on Dec. 13-14. You can view his post below.
Cash announced his intention to enter the portal on Dec. 6 with a post on social media.
"After a lot of prayer and conversations with my family, I've decided to enter the transfer portal to explore new opportunities for the next chapter of my journey," Cash wrote. "This was not an easy decision, but I'm excited for what's ahead and thankful for the foundation Sam Houston has given me."
Cash is currently ranked as the No. 74 player in the transfer portal by On3 and the No. 6 safety currently available on the market.
He came to Sam Houston as a transfer from Houston Christian prior to the 2024 season, but he put up some impressive numbers this year for the Bearkats. Cash was responsible for 58 total tackles (47 solo), nine passes defended and two interceptions. He also recorded half of a sack.
