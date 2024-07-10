SEC Media Days Preview: What Questions Could Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Get in Dallas?
The Ole Miss Rebels head into the 2024 season with enormous expectations that have been bubbling since their win in Atlanta over Penn State in the Peach Bowl.
The Peach Bowl victory capped off one of the best seasons in modern Ole Miss history, giving the program an 11-win season for the first time in school history. After multiple key players announced their return for one more season, the Rebels hammered the portal and added tons of talents to almost every position on the field.
With SEC Media Days coming up, we thought it would be a good idea to brainstorm some questions the media might ask Lane Kiffin. Let's dive in below.
1. With new pieces on the offensive line, how can you foster competition and build continuity between the new and old guys in that room?
The Rebels return vets like Caleb Warren, Micah Pettus, Jeremy James and Jayden Williams and added guys like Julius Buelow, Nate Kalepo, Diego Pounds and Gerquan Scott. It was a massive haul up front, but can they gel together? The 2024 team will go as far as this unit can take them.
2. Is this season 'playoff or bust?'
It is likely this will come up at some point while Kiffin is at the podium, and it's a fair question. This season has been labeled the "Last Dance" as the Rebels will likely lose multiple talented players (including quarterback Jaxson Dart) after the end of the campaign. This team is built for a deep playoff run, and it would seem like a bust if the Rebels couldn't make the playoff after such a strong 2023 season.
3. How does this team take the next step on the the defensive side of the ball?
The Rebels ranked in the 40s in team defense last year, but how do they improve? Ole Miss struggled against the run at times last season but feasted on bad offenses. On the flip side, it struggled against some of the premier offensives in the country. Pete Golding's unit added Walter Nolen in the middle of that defensive line to help against the lack of run support and also placed Chris Paul Jr. in a very talented linebacker room. If the Rebels can be a top-20 defense, this team could contend for a national championship.