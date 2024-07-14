SEC Media Days Primer: When Do Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin Take the Stage?
Talking season is almost (officially) upon us as SEC Media Days is set to take place in Dallas this week at the Omni Hotel.
The Ole Miss Rebels will go on the first day of action in Dallas, featuring Lane Kiffin at the podium and media opportunities with quarterback Jaxson Dart, defensive lineman Jared Ivey and wide receiver Tre Harris. All three of these players are former transfers to Oxford, which is fitting considering Ole Miss' reliance on the transfer portal in recent years.
Media Days will be a frenzy this week, especially with the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns to the league in 2024. You can view a full schedule of the event below from the SEC office.
All times central
Monday, July 15
9:00 a.m. – 1:05 p.m. -- SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks
1:45 – 4:45 p.m. -- Ole Miss Rebels, Vanderbilt Commodores
Tuesday, July 16
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. -- Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers
12:45 – 3:45 p.m. -- Oklahoma Sooners, Missouri Tigers
Wednesday, July 17
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. -- Alabama Crimson Tide, Mississippi State Bulldogs
12:45 – 3:45 p.m. -- Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns
Thursday, July 18
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. -- Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas A&M Aggies
1:00 – 4:00 p.m. -- Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats