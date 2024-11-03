SEC Nation Coming to Oxford For Ole Miss vs. Georgia Matchup
The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a big road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, and their attention now turns to a home date against the Georgia Bulldogs.
On Sunday morning, it was announced that SEC Network pregame show SEC Nation will be on campus prior to the Rebels' matchup against the Bulldogs. On Saturday, it was announced that ESPN's College Gameday would be in Baton Rouge for LSU's matchup against Alabama, so the Rebels securing the SEC Nation site makes sense, given the magnitude of this game.
Georgia struggled with some errors on Saturday against the Florida Gators, but it was able to secure a 34-20 win behind a second half comeback.
The matchup between Ole Miss and Georgia carries a large amount of significance for the College Football Playoff. The Rebels are in a position where they likely need to win out in order to secure a berth in the field, and they have won their last two games leading up to their meeting against the Bulldogs. If Ole Miss is able to pull off the win at home, it would suddenly find itself back in the middle of the playoff conversation.
SEC Nation is set to begin at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday, and kickoff between the Rebels and Bulldogs is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.