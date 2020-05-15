The Grove Report
SEC Officials to Vote May 22 on Opening Athletic Facilities

Nate Gabler

Presidents and chancellors from each SEC institution are set to vote on May 22 regarding the re-opening of team facilities for voluntary workouts.

If the vote on the 22nd is to pass, players would be allowed to return to team facilities on June 1. If the vote does not pass, a date would be set to extend the lockout from facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"At some point prior to May 31, we're going to have to make a decision," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told ESPN about the vote. "You've seen information comes out when decisions are made, as opposed to prospecting about what may or may not happen. I think that those who suggest that this particular date or that particular date miss that we're meeting regularly with our membership to make decisions."

The decision to vote comes on the heels of many high-ranking officials across college football expressing optimism regarding a normal start date for the college football season. 

If the facilities are to open on June 1, it would be for entirely voluntary activities. As for when official practices or walkthroughs or summer camps can begin, that is still to be determined. Many coaches around the league have called for summer periods of real team work to be extended, considering teams didn't get their normal spring work periods in. 

That June 1 date is one that has been circulating a good bit recently. LSU athletic director Scott Wodward said recently that they plan to bring athletes back to campus by June 1 and Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek made similar statements recently about June 1 and the opening of facilities and weight rooms.

For now, we wait until May 22.

