The Grove Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

See It Yourself: Ole Miss Football Players Return to Oxford

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss football players were allowed back in team facilities for the first time on Monday.

On May 22, the Southeastern Conference approved the return of student-athletes to campus on June 1. They will be allowed to begin taking part in voluntary workouts beginning next Monday, June 8, under certain regulations laid out by the conference. 

Weight rooms and locker rooms are set up to allow for social distancing and coaches will likely be wearing masks, at least for the time being. But athletes are back, and for now that's a massive step in the right direction.

On Monday, Ole Miss football welcomed their players back to campus and put them through a set of precautionary COVID-19 screenings and questionnaires. 

For a photo gallery of athletes returning to the Manning Center, see the above video. 

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

In-State Athlete MJ Daniels Decommits From Ole Miss

Ole Miss has lost one commitment from the recruiting class of 2021 in the likes of MJ Daniels. They currently do not have a single, in-state commitment for the class.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Basketball Adds Home-and-Home With Dayton

Ole Miss has added to their men’s basketball schedule over the next two seasons, adding a home-and-home with Dayton.

Nate Gabler

Jarrian Jones Flips Commitment, No Longer to Land at Ole Miss

Ole Miss nearly got Mississippi State transfer Jarrian Jones. Now, it seems like he's heading to play for Mike Norvell at Florida State.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Makes Top-6 For Nation's No. 4 PG Out of Jackson, Miss.

Jackson area point guard Daeshun Ruffin, a four-star recruit, has named Ole Miss among his top-6 schools.

Nate Gabler

Keith Carter Releases Statement on Equality and Justice at Ole Miss and Beyond

In response to days of national upheaval and rioting stemming from the Minnesota death of George Floyd, many leaders in college athletics are speaking out for change. Ole Miss AD Keith Carter is the latest to voice those sentiments.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Lands Commitment From ATH Kyndrich Breedlove out of Nashville

Ole Miss has landed their fifth commitment of the class of 2021 in the form of defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove out of Nashville

Nate Gabler

May Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Does Ole Miss Stand With the Class of 2021?

Through the month of May, a look at where Ole Miss stands with their 2021 recruiting class.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Athletes, Coaches Speaking Out About Injustice and George Floyd's Death

Following the events in Minnesota leading to the death of George Floyd and subsequent national protests, Ole Miss athletes and coaches are speaking out on the matters of injustice in America. Here's what they said.

Nate Gabler

It's Easier Than Ever for Graduate Transfers in the SEC

With a new set of regulations passed on Thursday by the Southeastern Conference, it'll be easier than ever before to enroll as a graduate transfer at SEC universities.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball to Host Kansas in 2020

Ole Miss women’s basketball will play host to the Kansas Jayhawks for the first time in program history as part of the 2020 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Nate Gabler