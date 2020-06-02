See It Yourself: Ole Miss Football Players Return to Oxford

Ole Miss football players were allowed back in team facilities for the first time on Monday.

On May 22, the Southeastern Conference approved the return of student-athletes to campus on June 1. They will be allowed to begin taking part in voluntary workouts beginning next Monday, June 8, under certain regulations laid out by the conference.

Weight rooms and locker rooms are set up to allow for social distancing and coaches will likely be wearing masks, at least for the time being. But athletes are back, and for now that's a massive step in the right direction.

On Monday, Ole Miss football welcomed their players back to campus and put them through a set of precautionary COVID-19 screenings and questionnaires.

For a photo gallery of athletes returning to the Manning Center, see the above video.

