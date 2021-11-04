Season Finale of 'Eli's Places' Talks Archie Manning and Ole Miss

The season finale on ESPN+ features the youngest Manning son with his father.

Archie Manning, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning all had strong collegiate football careers, but they did so in different ways.

Archie was a dual-threat quarterback in his time at Ole Miss, but Peyton and Eli were more of the pocket passer variety of quarterback in their careers. That topic is discussed between Eli and his father in the latest installment of "Eli's Places" that streams on ESPN+.

As you can see in the promo video released by NFL Films on Wednesday, Eli and Archie are both seen wearing Ole Miss letterman jackets in front of the Lyceum on campus in Oxford.

Archie and Eli both finished third in Heisman voting in their time at Ole Miss, and although neither won the prestigious award, that didn't stop them from moving on to the NFL. Eli won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, and although Archie did not have as storied an NFL career as his quarterbacking sons, his pedigree from the signal caller position has helped make his family one of the most well-known in football.

"That junior season, you ran for 502 yards," Eli said to his father in the promo video. "What's it like to be fast?"

"It comes in handy, Eli," Archie replied.

The quips in the Manning family have become somewhat of a norm in football media, thanks in large part to the "Manningcast" of Monday Night Football that airs on ESPN2. There is also another Manning quarterback waiting in the wings preparing to start his collegiate career soon, as Eli's nephew and Archie's grandson Arch Manning narrows down his college choices.

