Should Ole Miss Be in CFP Over Alabama, South Carolina, Miami? | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the College Football Playoff and what we have learned after 12 games. This playoff is going to have 11 teams that deserve to be in the field and the 12th spot going to one of four teams that is extremely flawed in Alabama, South Carolina, Ole Miss or Miami. What's the argument for Ole Miss getting in?
The biggest worry that Ole Miss fans should have doesn’t have anything to do with on-the-field performance because, in the end, South Carolina is behind two teams that beat them, but there is a subjective beauty contest between Ole Miss, Alabama and Miami. As Florida State found out last year, the beauty contest can be fatal because no one will win a popularity contest with Alabama, as flawed as they are.
In our final segment of the day, we look the conference championship lines as all Ole Miss fans are Georgia fans this week and need the Bulldogs to roll over Texas.
