Skip to main content

Source: LSU QB Walker Howard to Visit Ole Miss

The former five-star quarterback is set to visit Oxford.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Former five-star and LSU Tigers quarterback Walker Howard is scheduled to visit the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend, a source confirmed to The Grove Report on Friday.

Howard hails out of St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) High School, and he was one of the top quarterbacks in his recruiting class before enrolling at LSU last spring. He recently opted to enter the transfer portal after one season in Baton Rouge, and he has four years of eligibility remaining.

This fall at LSU, Howard sat behind Jayden Daniels, Myles Brennan and Garrett Nussmeier. In his prep career, he threw for over 3,000 yards and 39 touchdowns, leading his team to a state championship in his senior season.

Howard's excellence in his senior campaign earned him Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year honors. This fall, he saw limited action in two of the Tigers' games, taking on Southern University and later Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

Ole Miss is currently looking for a No. 2 quarterback option behind Jaxson Dart after 2022's backup Luke Altmyer entered the transfer portal and joined the Illinois Fighting Illini this offseason. Dart himself was a transfer snag by Lane Kiffin and the Rebels after he spent his first season with the USC Trojans.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.

USATSI_19713758
Football

Source: LSU QB Walker Howard to Visit Ole Miss

By John Macon Gillespie
Noreel White
Recruiting

In-State Star Noreel White Sets Commitment Date

By The Grove Report Staff
USATSI_17072722 (1)
Football

Ole Miss Transfer Portal Tracker: Rebels DB Enters Portal

By The Grove Report Staff
USATSI_19201357
Football

RUMORS: Alabama DC Pete Golding to Ole Miss?

By John Macon Gillespie
Quinshon Judkins running the ball against Ole Miss vs Troy.
Football

Running Back Quinshon Judkins Earns Freshman All-American Honors

By John Macon Gillespie
Hunter Elliott 3
Baseball

Ole Miss LHP Hunter Elliott Listed Among Best Sophomores in the Country

By John Macon Gillespie
Kermit Davis 5
Basketball

2024 Four-Star PG Labaron Philon Lists Ole Miss in Top 6 Schools

By Ben King
USATSI_17449814 (1)
Football

Former Ole Miss Rebel Has Misdemeanor Warrant Out For Arrest

By John Macon Gillespie