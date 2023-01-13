Source: LSU QB Walker Howard to Visit Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. -- Former five-star and LSU Tigers quarterback Walker Howard is scheduled to visit the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend, a source confirmed to The Grove Report on Friday.

Howard hails out of St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) High School, and he was one of the top quarterbacks in his recruiting class before enrolling at LSU last spring. He recently opted to enter the transfer portal after one season in Baton Rouge, and he has four years of eligibility remaining.

This fall at LSU, Howard sat behind Jayden Daniels, Myles Brennan and Garrett Nussmeier. In his prep career, he threw for over 3,000 yards and 39 touchdowns, leading his team to a state championship in his senior season.

Howard's excellence in his senior campaign earned him Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year honors. This fall, he saw limited action in two of the Tigers' games, taking on Southern University and later Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

Ole Miss is currently looking for a No. 2 quarterback option behind Jaxson Dart after 2022's backup Luke Altmyer entered the transfer portal and joined the Illinois Fighting Illini this offseason. Dart himself was a transfer snag by Lane Kiffin and the Rebels after he spent his first season with the USC Trojans.

