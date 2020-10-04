SP+ Not as Low on the Ole Miss Defense as You May Think

The Ole Miss defense has problems.

One week, they're giving up 400 passing yards. The next, they're giving up 400 rushing yards. In two games, they've given up 82 points.

It's definitely not good. It's definitely scary when Alabama comes to town next weekend. But interestingly, the advanced numbers are not as low on the Ole Miss defense as you might think.

Despite the win over Kentucky and a solid showing against Florida, Bill Connelly's SP+ numbers only have Ole Miss ranked as the No. 45 team in the nation.

Interestingly, Connelly's formula isn't completely in love with the Rebel offense – ranking them No. 25 nationally – but the defense is only the nation's No. 65. It's not as low as you might think.

So what exactly does this mean? SP+ is essentially a measure of college football team efficiency. It adjusts for tempo and opponent and is intended to be a predictive measure moving forward throughout the season.

The measure is determined by five factors: drive efficiency, explosiveness, field position, finishing drives and turnovers. In this measure, the Rebel defense is being significantly helped out by facing a top-10 offense in Florida from week one.

Ole Miss has defensive holes. The biggest issue might even be that the issues are different every week – one week its rushing defense and the next its passing defense. It's not good, but it might not be brutally bad – at least according to the advanced numbers.

