Syracuse Wide Receiver Transfer Taj Harris Taking Ole Miss Visit This Weekend

Ole Miss is expected to play host to a touted wide receiver on Saturday who recently left the Syracuse program.

Wide receiver Taj Harris is expected to be in Oxford this weekend when No. 12 Ole Miss plays host to LSU. Harris put up 733 yards and five touchdowns last season with the Orange, and he will be able to see the Ole Miss offense up close and personal on his visit.

READ MORE: The Return of O: Previewing Ole Miss' Week 8 Matchup vs. LSU

Along with Ole Miss, Harris holds offers from Texas A&M, Kentucky, Mississippi State and others.

Here is a tweet where Harris announced his intention to enter the transfer portal earlier this month.

Saturday also marks the retirement of Eli Manning's No. 10 jersey number at Ole Miss, and quarterback recruit Arch Manning out of Isidore Newman (La.) is expected to be in attendance as well. Former Ole Miss head coach Ed Orgeron, who will be concluding his time as the head coach of LSU after this season, will be leading the Tigers on the opposing sideline.

It is also questionable whether Ole Miss quarterback and Heisman contender Matt Corral will be healthy enough to play on Saturday, according to head coach Lane Kiffin. Corral sustained an injury late in the Rebels' win over Tennessee, but he did return for the final Ole Miss drive of the night.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.