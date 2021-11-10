Texas A&M Offensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss

The Texas A&M Aggies head to Oxford this Saturday with a new identity on the offensive side of the ball -- one that they found during their upset over the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in October.

Since that game, the Aggies have been on a tear, winning their next three games, including a 20-3 domination of the Auburn Tigers this past weekend.

At the forefront of that identity is Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, who has developed an efficient, pro-style system in College Station, and has the Aggies playing largely mistake-free football.

As the play-caller, Fisher has restructured his offense, taking them from a desperate place at the beginning of the season, to a position of strength down the stretch of the SEC slate.

With that in mind, let's take a look at a few offensive players to watch for the Aggies this Saturday when Texas A&M travels to Oxford to face the Ole Miss Rebels.

Make sure to stick TheGroveReportcom as we preview every aspect of Saturday's matchup.

QB Zach Calzada

Calzada did not enter the season as the Aggies starter, but after an injury to Haynes King in the second game of the season, Calzada was given the job. While he struggled to find his footing at first, Calzada has come along nicely as the Aggies QB, and he has emerged as a true leader of the team. The combination of both his rocket arm and his decision-making could prove troublesome for the Rebels on Saturday.

RB Isaiah Spiller

Arguably the best running back in the SEC, and one of the top running backs in college football, Isaiah Spiller is a force to be reckoned with for the Aggies. His unique blend of power and speed is something most players can only hope to possess, and he will be the focal point of the Aggie attack. Through nine games, Spiller has 144 carries for 873 yards and five touchdowns.

WR Ainias Smith

A true swiss army knife type player, Ainias Smith was the hero against Alabama and does it all for the Aggies. He can be used in the running game, the passing game, or in the return game, and is Calzada's most used weapon in the offense. Look for Smith to get the football in a variety of ways on Saturday.

RB Devon Achane

The other half of the Aggies versatile running back tandem, Devon Achane is the lightning to Spiller's thunder. His breakaway speed and style is similar to that of Jerrion Ealy for the Rebels, and Ole Miss will have to know where he is at all times.

TE Jalen Wydermyer

Maybe the x-factor on Saturday for the Aggies, Wydermyer is one of the most talented tight ends in college football. His ability to create mismatches and attack the middle of the field will be a major issue for the Rebels.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.