Tennessee To Be Without Key Playmaker vs. Ole Miss

The Volunteers will be without a critical playmaker on offense this Saturday

The Ole Miss Rebels head to Knoxville this weekend to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in what should be a high-flying offensive showdown.

Unfortunately for the Volunteers, they will be entering that matchup shorthanded, with star running back Tiyon Evans reportedly set to miss the game with an ankle injury.

Evans currently ranked 28th in the nation and fifth in the SEC in rushing with 468 yards on 73 carries, averaging 6.66 yards per rush, to go along with six touchdowns.

The big play running back also has four receptions for 74 yards and another score, giving him seven total touchdowns for the season.

Evans had rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the last two weeks, rushing 15 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns in his team's Week 5 win over Missouri in Columbia, as well as 16 times for 119 yards and a touchdown in a Week 6 win over South Carolina.

In replacement of Evans, the Vols will likely take a platoon approach at the running back spot, with Jabari Small, Len'Nith Whitehead, and Jaylen Wright all having opportunities to get involved in the run game.

Small will likely be the first to get a crack at taking over Evans' carries, coming in at third on the team with 44 carries for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Hendon Hooker will also be a viable option, however, sitting second on the team with 66 carries for 282 yards and three scores of his own on the ground.

