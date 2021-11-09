What's At Stake For Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M?

The Aggies and Rebels could mean more than just a game in Oxford on Saturday

A win is always positive. For Ole Miss football, there are so many implications at the helm entering Saturday.

No. 16 Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 SEC) plays host to No. 14 Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) for a shot at second place in the SEC West. There's more than just the silver medal in college football's toughest division on the line, however.

Bowl committees are watching. They'll be paying close attention to the Aggies and Rebels when kickoff ensues in Vaught-Hemingway come Saturday night.

“This is a really good team we’re playing with great players,” Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said of Aggies. “Arguably the best personnel team we’ll play all year, defensively it is.”

For those paying attention at home, Ole Miss would need to win out, plus hope No. 2 Alabama falls to another opponent to represent the SEC West. The same would have to happen for A&M, who currently is on a four-game win streak and the only team to take down Nick Saban's roster in 2021.

Both sides almost needed to send more than a thank you card to Ed Oregon's farewell basket last weekend. LSU played four strong quarters, but couldn't complete the comeback in a 20-14 loss against the Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium,

At least A&M made sure to eliminate No. 13 Auburn (6-3, 3-2 SEC) from the conversation in a 20-3 victory at home. The Aggies held Bryan Harsin's roster to a season-low 226 yards of offense and forced a pair of turnovers, one culminating in a 30-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by defensive end Michael Clemons.

"A lot of times you got to play somebody, and you can tell right away or after a few series that this player shows up as a weak link or this player is short, or they have a small defensive tackle or something like that," Kiffin said. "Jimbo figured out from coach Saban, find the best defensive players in the country and get them on your team and watch him be a really good head coach and that's what these guys have. Really special players that are dominant."

A&M currently is being praised as the "it" team in the SEC following a win over the Tigers. The Rebels' 27-14 victory over Liberty was more on a nod towards the QB play fo Matt Corral and Flames' star Malik Willis. Voters won't find solstice in something along those lines when it comes to picking the No. 3 in the SEC for 2021.

Both teams still could represent the SEC in New Year's Six games, but the outcome of Saturday could almost guarantee a spot among the final 12 teams. Should Alabama win out and defeat Georgia in the SEC title game, both the Bulldogs and the Tide would likely make the College Football Playoff.

Saturday's winner would more than likely take the spot of the SEC winner in the Sugar Bowl against an at-large team. The runner-up, should they win out, could still have a shot at an at-large bid for either the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 or the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.

In the scenario where Alabama is left out of the CFP, the champion in Oxford likely remains the one team in line for New Year's Six bowl game. Most analysts believe that the third-place team in the SEC would best have a shot playing in Glendale over the likes of Atlanta.

The Aggies currently hold the edge for third place among all qualifying SEC teams. Can Ole Miss' offense led by Corral find a win to take down a top-five defense in the FBS?

If so, can someone say Playstation?

"We're going to have some challenges," Kiffin said. "You guys have seen our injury issues so that is what it is, and we need guys to continue to step up and make plays. It's going to be a huge challenge because these guys have elite players."

