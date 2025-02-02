Three 2024 Ole Miss Football Moments That Will Impact Next Season's Storylines
The 2024 football season is in the rearview mirror for the Ole Miss Rebels, and even though the program fell short of reaching the College Football Playoff, there were still a few moments in the campaign that fans will be able to remember for a lifetime.
Whether it be wins, losses, or records broken, Ole Miss had and eventful time in 2024, and some of those moments will impact how the 2025 season is viewed, at least at the outset. With that in mind, let's take a look at three key moments from this season and how they will impact the year to come.
1. Ole Miss' Upset Win Over Georgia
At the time, this win seemed like it would be enough to propel Ole Miss into the College Football Playoff. The Rebels knew after their road loss to LSU in October that they likely had to win out in order to secure a spot in the field, and the game against Georgia was the biggest hurdle remaining to reach that point.
That, of course, wound up not being the case as Ole Miss would beat Georgia and go on to lose to Florida, but this win still meant something for the program.
Taking down Georgia in Oxford signified that the Rebels can not only be flashy and competitive with the majority of the SEC, but they can take down the top dogs at the same time. Georgia has long been one of the gold standard programs in the Southeastern Conference, and this win showed that Ole Miss can have more than a puncher's chance in contests like these.
What it means for 2025: Ole Miss is losing a lot of veteran talent off of this year's team, so it may be unreasonable to think that a feat like this can be repeated in 2025. But if Lane Kiffin has his way, this win over Georgia won't be a one-off. It needs to be the standard moving forward.
2. Losing CFP Hopes in The Swamp
Ole Miss enjoyed a bye week after its upset over Georgia, and it entered the following week as a betting favorite in Gainesville against a Florida Gators team that had started to find some momentum late in the year.
That momentum reared its head as the Rebels were upset in The Swamp, and their College Football Playoff hopes evaporated before their eyes.
This isn't a game that Ole Miss fans will remember fondly, but there are lessons to be gleaned from a loss such as this, and those memories will carry over into 2025 and beyond.
What it means for 2025: The Rebels still have work to do if they hope to break through the door of the College Football Playoff. That's an achievable feat in 2025, but with so many talented faces departing for the NFL, Ole Miss will have to reload instead of rebuild if it wants to make that happen next season. The bad taste of the loss to Florida (and Kentucky and LSU) will haunt Rebel fans for a long time from a "what-could-have-been" season.
3. Jaxson Dart's Record-Breaking Year
Quarterback Jaxson Dart had a huge year in 2024, throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns paired with just six interceptions while also leading the SEC (third in FBS) with 329.2 passing yards per game. He also set single-season Ole Miss records in total offense (4,774) and passing yards.
Dart will undoubtedly go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Ole Miss history, not just because of his on-field performance, but his leadership in the locker room helped mold the Rebels roster into a successful unit over the last three seasons. The 2024 campaign may not have ended the way that Ole Miss wanted, but it got to witness some pretty special performances from the quarterback position.
What it means for 2025: Austin Simmons appears prepared to take over the starting quarterback role for Ole Miss next season, and he will have some big shoes to fill. It's not a question of whether or not Simmons has the talent to be successful in this league, but it's hard to step into a void left by a leader like Dart. Simmons will have to mature quickly as the new guy under center.
BONUS: Another 10-Plus-Win Season Under Lane Kiffin's Watch
If there's any consolation to missing the CFP, it's this. Kiffin has led the Rebels to 10 or more wins in three out of the last four years, a feat that had not been accomplished since the late 1950s and early 60s under head coach Johnny Vaught. The Rebels have also won four of the last five Egg Bowl meetings against Mississippi State, tilting the in-state scale of power in their direction.
What it means for 2025: It's clear that Ole Miss has a lot of momentum on the gridiron, but these double-digit-win seasons will eventually need to translate to CFP berths if the Rebels want to achieve their ultimate goals.