Three Keys For an Ole Miss Football Win Against the South Carolina Gamecocks
There is no other way to say it: the playoff hopes for the Ole Miss Rebels will hang in the balance each week for the rest of the season.
The Rebels got punched in the mouth last week and couldn't respond, which is not the mark of a veteran-heavy squad, but they do have a chance to respond this week in a pivotal road SEC matchup.
Lets take a look at three keys for a Rebel win over the South Carolina Gamecocks this Saturday.
Tempo
On the Rebels' first drive last week, they were able to get the Kentucky front seven tired, something that they couldn't really figure out the rest of the contest.
The Rebels need to play with tempo to get this really talented Gamecock front huffin' and puffin'. This is easier said than done, but if they can establish a nice rhythm, they can take advantage and play fast.
Pass Pro
The Rebels struggled with pass protection last week, and it won't be any easier with freshman standout Dylan Stewart on the edge for South Carolina.
If the Rebels can give quarterback Jaxson Dart a clean pocket, they have a chance to put this game out of reach quickly. If Dart can gain some confidence on the road, he can be deadly.
Play Clean
The Ole Miss defensive secondary had some costly penalties that enabled the Wildcats to score their first touchdown in SEC play.
If the Rebels can't figure this part of the game out, it could be another disappointing day. Ole Miss is a very talented bunch, but pass interference calls could wreck this season early.