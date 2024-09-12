Three Keys to an Ole Miss Rebels Win Over Wake Forest Demon Deacons
The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels hit the road for the first time this season on Saturday when they travel to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Ole Miss is heavily favored in this game, according to Vegas, but playing on the road can be a tricky endeavor. What do the Rebels need to accomplish on Saturday in order to come away with the win?
Let's dive in below.
1. Win the Turnover Battle
It’s no secret that the Rebels will be heavy favorites on Saturday night against the Demon Deacons. Ole Miss is a 24-point favorite on the road, but when teams get upset, they make costly mistakes like turning the ball over, giving the underdog life early in a ball game. This offensive unit is very mature, and ball security is priority No. 1 when going on the road.
The same can be true on the defensive side of the ball. The Rebels have been playing fast and getting hats to the football, and they have forced three turnovers so far into 2024. They will look to add to those numbers come Saturday.
If the Rebels can keep the ball off the turf and wreak some havoc defensively, Ole Miss should win comfortably.
2. Keep Dart Upright
Through two weeks of 2024, it is obvious that Jaxson Dart is the key to this team's success in 2024. Whether he starts the day with 24 straight completions or puts up 400 yards passing in one half, this team will only go as far as he takes them.
The offensive line has been solid so far but are still missing a couple of guys due to injury. Wake Forest will be a better test for this unit two games into the season. The pockets have been clean, giving Dart time to deliver downfield, but with the uptick in competition, how will these guys look as a group?
If this Rebels offensive line can keep giving Dart enough time, he should be able to dice up the Demon Deacons secondary.
3. Red Zone Defense
The Rebels have given up just three points through two games in 2024, and this retooled defensive line looks the part. Lane Kiffin talked about how at times the secondary looked sloppy in the game against MTSU but made up for it in the red zone.
This bend-don't-break mentality is the sign of a stingy defense. If Ole Miss can dominate the red zone like the week prior, this Wake Forest team won't be able to keep up with the explosive weapons the Rebels have on offense.