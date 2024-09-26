Three Storylines to Watch in Saturday's Matchup Between Ole Miss and Kentucky
The Ole Miss Rebels and Kentucky Wildcats tee it up for a little 11 a.m. football on Saturday for the first SEC showdown of the season in Oxford. The last time the Wildcats came to town, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium was rocking, ending with a classic finish thanks to a Jared Ivey strip sack.
What might this year's game tell us, and what storylines could emerge as kickoff inches ever closer?
Let's take a look at the biggest storylines heading into Saturday.
Can the Rebs Establish a Ground Game?
The Kentucky defense put the conference on notice when they forced the Georgia Bulldogs to become one-dimensional a couple of weeks ago. The Wildcat defensive line stuffed the run game, forcing Carson Beck to try and beat them through the air.
The Bulldogs squeaked by the Wildcats but not before they put a scare in the SEC's top dog.
Can the Rebels run on this front? That is the million-dollar question. Ole Miss has the guys on the outside, but I doubt the Kentucky defense will just let Jaxson Dart put on a clinic through the air.
Can the Rebs Handle Dane Key and Barion Brown?
The Rebels secondary hasn't been bad by any stretch, but at times, they have been prone to busted coverages and holding penalties. Can this secondary contain the Wildcats' two best weapons?
Brock Vandagriff hasn't had the start to his SEC career he was looking for, but if he can get the ball to his playmakers in space, the Wildcats have a chance to hang with this explosive Rebels offense.
Can Ole Miss Win the Turnover Battle?
Jaxson Dart has had a historic start to his 2024 campaign, but with SEC play starting up, can he play clean football? On the flipside, can the Rebels defense force Vandagriff to make some ill-advised decisions? Turnovers were the key the last time these teams played, and one way to give an underdog hope on the road is to turn the ball over.