Through the Lens: A Photographer's View of Ole Miss win over Arkansas

A photographer's view of the Rebel win 52-51 against the Razorbacks in Oxford

The Ole Miss Rebels pulled a nail-biting win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, on Saturday, keeping their SEC hopes intact.

While earlier predictions had Ole Miss favored to win, few could have expected the game to be as close as it was.

Momentum shifted with each drive, as both offenses had their way with the opposing defense.

The entire game was humid with a temperature of what felt like 90 degrees on the field. Despite that the student section was filled from kickoff at 11 a.m to the end of regulation.

Matt Corral threw for 287 yards and scored 4 total touchdowns, as Corral added to his Heisman campaign.

Snoop Conner made big plays that impressed Rebel fans with the echo of "Snoooop" from the stands. Braylon Sanders caught a 68-yard pass from Matt Corral that resulted in a touchdown.

In short, it was an offensive-minded day in Oxford.

Homecoming week was in full force at Ole Miss, which helped select the halftime entertainment. It was watching members of the homecoming court walk across the field in rhinestone dresses and clean-cut tuxes. Many notable Ole Miss alumni were back home in Oxford to relive their glory days too.

The Ole Miss basketball teams also made an appearance to advertise their upcoming season. They were recognized at the end of a quarter. They walked on the field with their basketball jerseys on and threw t-shirts to the student section.

The Rebels will hit the field this weekend when they travel to Knoxville to play Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Gallery: See Ole Miss win against Arkansas 52-51

