Through the Lens: Alabama Rolls Through the Ole Miss Rebels

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Alabama Crimson Tide rolled through the Ole Miss Rebels defense and offense on Saturday. Earlier predictions of a close game were proven to be wrong. The game was not a repeat of 2018 with the 62-7 score, but it was still an upsetting final for Rebel fans.

The head coaches knew each other's tendencies due to their former relationship as coach and apprentice. They were pictured having a friendly conversation before the game, but Kiffin was hoping to be the one that defeated the master at his own tricks. That did not come to pass for the Rebels, however, as Nick Saban is now 24-0 against his former assistants.

Although I was not on the field for this game, I watched the game from the Alabama end zone. I watched as both quarterbacks tried to up their stats for a chase for the Heisman trophy.

I watched from the stands as the Ole Miss defense and offense that has been hyped up get shut down by the Crimson Tide very quickly in the first half with a score of 28-0. Matt Corral lead his team to score the second half after the crowd watched the undefeated Rebels get shut down the first half.

Ole Miss fans drove back to Oxford looking to the future for homecoming against Arkansas on October 9 at 11:00 A.M. CT. Lane Kiffin is encouraging Rebel fans on social media to "SELL.IT.OUT #SellOutTheSip."

