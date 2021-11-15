Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Through the Lens: See Ole Miss' 29-19 Victory over Texas A&M

    Ole Miss secured a win over Texas A&M Saturday night 29-19. Here's a photographer's view of the action.
    
    

    It appeared that Ole Miss was going to come away with a blowout win on Saturday night, but Texas A&M made it a game in the second half.

    Ole Miss had the enthusiasm of the crowd after College GameDay was hosting the show from the Grove earlier that morning. The Walk of Champions led with John Rhys Plumlee and Lane Kiffin, and behind them was the team and Ole Miss football alum, Donte Moncrief. 

    The pregame show in the stadium helped carry over that energy, an energy that led through kickoff and the early portions of the game.

    The momentum continued with Caden Costa's 33-yard field goal attempt to put the first points on the board for the Rebels. The second score for the Rebels came with a pass from Matt Corral to Dontario Drummond after a 92-yard drive.

    The Aggies had a glimpse of hope when the ball was fumbled at the beginning of the second quarter, but it was quickly shut down after the Ole Miss defense kept the Aggies away from points on the scoreboard. 

    A safety was granted to the Rebels after the defense pushed Isaiah Spiller into the Ole Miss endzone leaving the score 15-0 at halftime. 

    The Aggies joined the Rebels on the scoreboard at 10:03 in the third quarter, making the score 15-13. The fourth quarter had plenty of emotions on both sides of the field since the game could go in favor of either team, but Snoop Conner and AJ Finley were able to secure the win for the Rebels with a touchdown and a pick-six. Caden Costa made the extra point making the final score 29-19. 

    Ole Miss plays Vanderbilt Saturday at 6:30 p.m in Oxford before Thanksgiving break. 

    IMG_7469

    1 / 387

    See Video Highlights of Ole Miss vs Texas A&M:

