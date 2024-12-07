Tracking the Rise of Ole Miss Football LB Suntarine Perkins
Suntarine Perkins has become a key part of the Ole Miss Rebels' dominating defense in 2024. Despite having a solid freshman season, the former five-star recruit broke through with a dominating sophomore campaign.
As the season has seemingly come to a close for the Rebels outside of a bowl game, Perkins' final stats for the year came out to 58 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and tied for a team lead with 10.5 sacks, even adding two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Perkins came out of high school as a two-way player and was ranked as the No. 23 national recruit and the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi for the class of 2023.
The former No. 3 linebacker in the country totaled 267 tackles and 10 sacks in his time at Raleigh High School.
Not only was Perkins dangerous on defense, but he was a phenom running back as well. He racked up over 300 yards for three touchdowns in his state title victory, bringing his season total to over 2,000 yards on the ground for the season.
In 2023 Perkins was a rotational piece in the Rebels defense, showing glimpses of what he was capable of, including 38 tackles, six TFLs and 3.5 sacks. His best game of that season came in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide where he totaled five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, helping the Rebels contain Tide QB Jalen Milroe in a losing effort.
Perkins is truly living up to his five-star potential after his sophomore season. Despite the disappointment of a three-loss campaign, Perkins’ role with Ole Miss will continue to grow as well as his draft stock, which he is eligible to enter after next season.