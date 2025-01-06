The Grove Report

Transfer CB Tamarcus Cooley Visiting Ole Miss Football - Report

Transfer portal cornerback Tamarcus Cooley is reportedly visiting Ole Miss this week.

Oct 5, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Tamarcus Cooley (15) runs out prior to the first half of the game against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Tamarcus Cooley (15) runs out prior to the first half of the game against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels are attempting to continue their strong momentum in the transfer portal this month, and one of the latest stops in that trek comes in the form of cornerback Tamarcus Cooley, reports have indicated.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported on Sunday that Cooley is visiting Ole Miss today and tomorrow before taking visits to LSU, Missouri and Kentucky on a mini-tour of SEC programs.

Cooley was a Maryland Terrapin in the 2023 campaign before transferring to join the NC State Wolfpack this season. The redshirt freshman has tallied 43 total tackles (20 solo), six passes defended, one sack, two forced fumbles and three interceptions. The bulk of those stats came this season with the Wolfpack where Cooley eventually earned a more prominent role in the defense.

The Rebels have already added some nice pieces to their secondary out of the transfer portal since it opened, including Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas), Antonio Kite (Auburn) and Sage Ryan (LSU). If the Rebels were able to add Cooley to this mix, they would be well on their way to filling some gaps left by some notable departures this offseason on Pete Golding's defense, namely cornerback Trey Amos.

