Transfer DB Christian Harrison Planning Visit With Ole Miss Football
The Ole Miss Rebels were active as ever in the transfer portal during the month of December, and that trend appears to be continuing into the new year.
On Wednesday, 247Sports reported that Tennessee defensive back Christian Harrison is planning a pending visit to Ole Miss on Jan. 5. After reaching out to Harrison, Ole Miss On SI was able to confirm this report.
The Rebels have already added multiple defensive backs out of the transfer portal in this cycle, including Sage Ryan (LSU), Antonio Kite (Auburn) and Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas). This counters some names in the secondary for Ole Miss who have entered the portal since the regular season's conclusion in the form of Louis Moore and Jadon Canady.
Harrison has been a Tennessee Volunteer for three seasons, and he has accumulated 31 total tackles (19 solo) and one pass defended. According to the initial report from 247, Harrison is also planning to visit Texas A&M on Jan. 2-3, Indiana on Jan. 3-4 and Cincinnati on Jan. 6.
