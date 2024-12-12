Transfer EDGE Da'Shawn Womack Signs With Ole Miss Football
The Ole Miss Rebels are looking to be active in the transfer portal in December, and they secured a major piece from the market on Thursday morning.
According to reports from On3, LSU transfer edge rusher Da'Shawn Womack has signed with the Rebels. Womack has played in 20 games over the course of two seasons with the Tigers, and he has accumulated 21 total tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks during that span.
What should excite fans in Oxford, however, is how highly-touted Womack was coming out of high school in the 2023 class. He was rated as a five-star by On3, and that was good enough to make him the No. 42 player nationally (No. 5 edge rusher) and the top player in the state of Maryland.
He originates from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.
Womack's addition to the Ole Miss front should be a welcome sign for the 2025 campaign as the Rebels are expecting to lose two very productive pieces on the defensive edge this offseason. Jared Ivey and Princely Umanmielen are both expected to pursue careers in the NFL, and although Womack is a younger presence, his talent could blossom under the leadership of defensive coordinator Pete Golding.