Transfer LB Andrew Jones Flips Commitment From South Carolina to Ole Miss
The Ole Miss Rebels have added yet another piece to their defense on Friday evening, securing a commitment flip from linebacker Andrew Jones, previously of Grambling State. Jones was initially committed to South Carolina out of the transfer portal.
Jones began his collegiate career with Memphis in 2022 where he put up four total tackles and forced one fumble that season. He then transferred to Grambling, and he burst onto the scene this year with over 100 total tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble. Reports from 247Sports indicated that Jones was also on Ole Miss' campus on Friday for a visit.
As a three-star prospect out of John Ehret High School in Marrero, Louisiana, Jones was rated as the No. 53 linebacker nationally and No. 18 player in his home state in the 2021 recruiting class.
According to Grambling's online roster, Jones measures in at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, and he is the second linebacker to commit to the Rebels out of the transfer portal in as many days, joining former Marshall star Jaden Yates. His commitment to the Rebels is a big boost for Pete Golding's defense that established itself as one of the best units in the SEC this season.
